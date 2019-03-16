Three die in Ibadan building collapse

In less than three days after the collapse of a four-storey building in Lagos with some casualties, three people have been confirmed dead in a similar incident in Ibadan.

The three-storey building collapsed which was still under construction, caved in at Shogoye in the Idi Arere area of the Ibadan.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Shina Olukolu, confirmed the deaths and three others have been rescued so far.

Rescue operations by emergency workers were ongoing at the site, as excavators were being expected to ensure prompt rescue of those still trapped under the rubble.

Olokulo said the police were working with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other stakeholders to save as many people as possible from the disaster scene.

Some of those trapped were those working on site before the building came down.

Various numbers of casualties have been reported in the case of Massey Street, in the ItaFaji area of Lagos Island.

Some reports quoted that latest 12 people died, including pupils of a school located on the fourth floor of the house.

The Lagos State government on Friday confirmed that 20 people have been taken to the hospital dead from the site of the building collapse.

Already, officials of the state government have commenced the demolition of over 80 buildings marked for that purpose after they failed integrity test conducted on them.