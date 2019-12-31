Tuesday to be hazy, sunny – NiMet predicts

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy and dry conditions over the north and central cities of Nigeria for Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja further predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the coastal region.

“For northern state, hazy and dry condition is expected over the north throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 37 degree Celsius and 10 to 20 degree Celsius, respectively.

“For central states, hazy and dry condition is expected over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 36 degree Celsius and 10 to 20 degree Celsius,” it said.

According to the agency, sunny and hazy condition is also expected over the southern states.

NiMet forecast early morning mist/fog, sunny and hazy conditions over the coastal parts with day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 degree Celsius and 19 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively. (NAN)