Update: Typhoon Hagibis: At least 19 people dead, 16 missing

News footage showed a rescue helicopter hovering in a flooded area in Nagano prefecture where an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, and streams of water were continuing to spread over residential areas.

The helicopter plucked those stranded on the second floor of a home submerged in muddy waters.

Meanwhile, rows of Japan’s bullet trains, parked in a facility, were sitting in a pool of water.

A stretch of Fukushima, in the city of Date, was also flooded with only rooftops of residential homes visible in some areas.

Parts of nearby Miyagi prefecture were also under water.

Suga said that damage to housing from the flooding was extensive but promised recovery was on its way.

Around 376,000 homes were without electricity, and 14,000 homes lacked running water, he said.

Boats as well as helicopters were sent to the flooded areas, while rescue crew dug through dirt in other areas to try to get people out from homes buried by landslides.

Several train service in the Tokyo area resumed early on Sunday morning, although others were undergoing safety checks and were expected to restart later on.

