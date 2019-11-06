Mitigating effects of climate change via legislation

By Ikenna Uwadileke, News Agency of Nigeria

Undoubtedly climate change is one of the biggest threats facing humanity today. Environmental experts also say that Nigeria is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, because of the country’s low response capability.

They cautioned that climate change and global warming if left unchecked would cause more adverse effects on livelihoods of most Nigerians, who are already living in abject poverty.

According to an environmentalist, Oyeniyan Olagunju, Nigeria is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and must, therefore as a matter of urgency take steps to reduce vulnerability, build resilience and adaptive capacity.

Olagunju said that while climate change constitutes environmental threat of the 21st century, the current experience alongside its adversity, has left Nigeria with no better option than to seek immediate measures to adapt and mitigate impacts.

According to him, climate change has negatively affected Nigerian economy, with various observable impacts, ranging from significant reduction in agricultural productivity to increase in morbidity and mortality rate.

“The energy sector is not left out, because climate change has impacted the hydropower plants which are sources of electricity for the country.

“Others like the transportation, tourism and manufacturing sectors are affected which in turn pose threat to the overall economy,’’ Olagunju said.

He said that a study conducted by Department for International Development (DFID), confirmed that climate change would cost Nigeria between six and 30 per cent of its GDP by 2050, with estimated loss of between 100 billion dollars and 460 billion dollars.

“Currently, the erosion of low-lying coastal and non-coastal regions of Nigeria results in persistent buildings collapse, with attendant loss of lives.

“Of important concern also are the drying lakes in Nigeria, especially the Lake Chad, which is at the junction of Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger, as a valid reference point,’’ Olagunju said.

A recent report by Institute for Public Policy Analysis and Management revealed that by 2020, Nigeria stands to lose 11 per cent of its GDP to climate change in absence of an aggressive climate policy to sustain the social and economic development in the country.

Rep. Sam Onuigbo, the lawmaker representing Ikwuano /Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia, in the House of Representatives, said that there was need to domesticate global instruments, in order to combat the effects climate change in Nigeria.

Onuigbo expressed worry over the absence of a legal framework on climate change, which he identified as critical for the conservation of nature and protection of the country’s natural resources and environment.

He also expressed dismay that the Climate Change Bill, which he sponsored while he was the Chairman, House Committee on Climate Change, during the 8th National Assembly, did not receive presidential assent after its passage.

“I have not given up on the Climate Change Bill because I have been able to rework it and represent it, and I am happy that the bill has gone through first reading in the House of Representatives,’’ the legislator said.

He expressed optimism that the reintroduced bill would receive presidential assent with a view to aid in mitigating the effects of climate change in the country.

“With the awareness that we all have shown in matters concerning climate change, ecology, and how we can work towards sustainable development, I am optimistic that this time there will be good advisers around Mr President.

“It is important to tell him why it is absolutely important to sign the bill,’’ Onuigbo said.

He emphasised that the bill still focuses on mainstreaming government actions and responses into policy formulation and implementation and the need to establish the national council on climate change.

The lawmaker said that besides proposing for a council, the bill also proposes an agency to drive efforts to checkmate the devastating effects of climate change in the country.

Onuigbo, who is also the Vice-President of GLOBE International (Africa), promised to work with other legislators to initiate policies and bills that would ensure reduction of ecosystem degradation and Green House Gas emissions.

Globe, is legislators’ organisation that supports parliamentarians to develop legislative response to the challenges posed by development.

Onuigbo, however, pledged to use his position to draw international and national attention to the strengthening of GLOBE in Nigeria, in order to provide added urgency to the country’s drive to protect the environment.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had made a commitment to the cause by signing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on Sept. 22, 2016, “and committing severally in many international discussions that Nigeria must address climate change issues.

“It is hoped that by the end of my tenure, natural capital governance would have been worked into government policies and financial permutations and projections.

“It is also hoped that more attention will be paid to renewable energy sources,’’ Onuigbo said.

He called for increased awareness to sensitise people to understand the need to do away with activities that impact negatively on the environment.

While pointing out the need to do away with non-degradable materials, Onuigbo canvassed for the adoption of improved agricultural systems for both crops and livestock.

Mr Abbani Yakubu, Lecturer, Department of Demography and Social Statistics, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, stressed the need for government and relevant stakeholders to extensively fund researches in climate change.

According to him, it is very necessary because climate change affects all.

“It impacts on our daily lives and affects food security, which the government is trying to achieve in the country.

“Research is very integral to solving climate change problems.

“We need to understand the extent to which it is affecting human lives.

“Efficient database management system on climate change occurrence and related events should be developed, in order to ensure effective and timely respond to climate change incidents in Nigeria,’’ Yakubu said.

It would be recalled that the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said that the world must cut its carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050 in order to prevent global warming of 1.5°C, or likely more, above pre-industrial levels.

In its 2019 seasonal rainfall prediction, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), said that it would be another hot year.

The mean annual variability and trend of rainfall over Nigeria in the last six decades, depicts several inter-annual fluctuations that have been responsible for dry and wet years or extreme climate events, such as droughts and floods in many parts of the country.

NiMet also predicted that as a result of these climatic conditions, incidences of malaria and other diseases will be higher in areas with temperatures ranging between 18 °C to 32 °C and with humidity above 60 per cent.

“More worrisome is the increasing knowledge that the country will be subject to consistent changes in rainfall and temperatures in the not-so-distant future.

“Hotter and drier conditions would likely exacerbate droughts and heat waves and hamper agricultural production, particularly rain-fed agriculture, which many Nigerians rely on for their livelihoods,’’ a farmer, Mr Ndifereke Akpan said.

While identifying that agriculture accounts for around 23 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, Akpan said that progress could be hampered if the trend was not checked.

“Unless we take action, these trends are likely to jeopardize hard-won progress.

“Already, climate-induced conflicts are exacerbating fragile security situations, with flashpoints mainly in the middle belt of the country.

“Climate change therefore, poses a significant threat to Nigeria’s development ambition of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and could stunt and even reverse the progress that has already been made,’’ Akpan said.

With enforceable legislation in place, Nigeria will effectively mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and global warming. (NANFeatures)