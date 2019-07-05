AFCON 2019: Benin shock Morocco for quarter-finals ticket

The Squirrels of Benin Republic on Friday shocked the Atlas Lions of Morocco by beating them 4-1 on penalties in the first Round of 16 game of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The victory over the North African nation makes Benin the first nation to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

It was Benin’s first win of the tournament

Morocco and Benin dragged into extra time in the game which ended in the most dramatic circumstances.

Benin’s Moise Adilehou had found the opener off a well-executed set piece in the 53rd minute.

Hakim Ziyech who plies his professional football career with Ajax stepped up and smashed home a 94th-minute penalty following a foul on Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi by Stephane Sessegnon.

The 1-1 score line however dragged into extra time before Benin eventually emerged through penalties.