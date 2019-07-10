AFCON 2019: Buhari congratulates Super Eagles for moving to Next Level

By Emmanuel Afonne

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles after defeating South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 2-1 to progress to the Semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The President who congratulated the team Wednesday night for their victory against South Africa said the progression confirmed Nigeria’s move to the Next Level .

He urged the Nigerian team led by Coach Gernot Rohr to remain focused and determined as the Eagles seek their fourth continental title.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media, says: “With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles.”

The President urged the team led by Genort Rohr to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

He affirmed that the crop of players in the national football team represented the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.

President Buhari assured the players that Nigerians are praying for them to fly higher and get to the peak of the tournament, knowing that the taste of victory is sweet and what they have achieved so far pleased Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination.