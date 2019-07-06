AFCON: Soccer enthusiasts tip Super Eagles for trophy

By Victor Nwachukwu

Soccer enthusiasts in Owerri, Imo State have tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to lift the 32nd ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

The enthusiasts who praised Nigeria’s representatives at the ongoing continental soccer fiesta in Egypt for overturning a 1 – 2 first half deficit on Saturday said that the Eagles had the right fighting spirit.

One of the enthusiasts, Mr Emeka Okwuchi, a fashion designer said : “Cameroon is known to be tough but Nigeria is tougher today, proving that they are top contenders for the trophy”.

Another enthusiast, a commercial motorcyclist who chose to be identified as Skido was full of praise for the players whom he described as ‘ never say die eagles ‘.

“Our never say die eagles were resilient from the beginning until the last whistle. I feel like they have landed the trophy already,” he said.

Mrs Angela Mbonu, a middle aged trader said that ” I have not been this fascinated over football in a long time.

“They made my evening and we are eyeing the trophy already “.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a brace from Odion Ighalo and a 66th minute thriller from Arsenal FC skipper, Alex Iwobi saw the Super Eagles of Nigeria snatch victory from the Indomitable lions of Cameroon in a tightly contested match that ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria. (NAN)