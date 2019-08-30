African Games: Falconets win football gold after 12 years

Nigeria’s Under-20 women’s national team, Falconets, have won the women’s football tournament of the ongoing 12th African Games in Rabat Morocco.

The Christopher Danjuma tutored team won the gold after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out triumph over their Cameroonian counterparts.

Both teams had battled to a 1-1 draw in a group phase match eight days ago but their second meeting ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time at the Stade Boubker Aamar outside Rabat.

The game was eventually decided by penalty shoot-out followed which saw the Nigerian girls emerging victorious.

The title was Falconets first gold at the African Games in 12 years, having not qualified for the 10th edition in Mozambique in 2011 and finishing outside the medals’ range in Brazzaville four years ago.