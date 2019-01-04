Again, clubs boycott NNL Super 8 tourney in Aba

By Ijendu Iheaka

For the second time running, clubs in the Nigeria National League (NNL) seem to have boycotted “The Super 8 tournament”, scheduled for Saturday at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only Gombe United have arrived in Aba, for the competition barely few hours to the commencement of event.

Other seven clubs in the tournament had yet to report at the time of filing the report.

It would be recalled that The Super 8 was meant to select the four teams that will be promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 2018/2019 season.

The league board had earlier decided that it would promote eight teams to the NPFL for next season, citing reasons that it would not also want to relegate any team since the top-tier league had done the same.

However, after the ‘intervention’ by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC), the NNL decided go ahead with the tournament.

Some of the eight clubs have turned rebellious by deciding to no longer honour the invitation.

Meanwhile Enyimba Stadium official, Enyinnaya Joseph, said that Gombe United reported at the stadium upon their arrival at the commercial city and later moved to their hotel.

Joseph said, “Aside from Gombe United, no other club has reported at the stadium.”

He gave assurance that the management of the stadium was ready to be a good host to the teams during the tournament.

He also said that the necessary logistics for a hitch-free tournament had been put in place by the management.

NAN recalls that the request by the Nigerian National League (NNL) to have the tournament rescheduled from Jan. 3 to Jan 5 was approved on Monday by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The change in the dates, according to NNL, was to enable the eight teams to arrive at Aba before the kick off date.

The other teams in the Super 8 included Delta Force FC of Ugheli, Real Stars FC of Zamfara , Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan and Bendel Insurance FC of Benin.

Others are Remo Stars FC of Sagamu, Kada FC of Kaduna and Kogi United FC of Lokoja.

