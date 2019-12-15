Arsenal says Oezil comment on Uighur Muslims personal

Premier League club Arsenal said on Saturday that comments by their midfielder Mesut Oezil regarding the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China were his personal comments alone.

In a statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Arsenal said it adheres to the principle that they as a club should stay out of politics.

Germany World Cup winner Oezil, born in Germany to Turkish parents and a practising Muslim, published comments on Twitter and Instagram on Friday discussing the plight of Turkic-speaking Uighur Muslims.

Human rights groups and the US government have accused China of engaging in mass internment and surveillance of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

More than 1 million people have allegedly been detained for so-called re-education.

Oezil called Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution” and questioned why Muslim countries have not been more vocal in protesting.

China has defended its campaign against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, with the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference saying that the camps are “vocational education and training schools” to combat violent religious extremism.

Professional sports teams are increasingly wary of making any public comments critical of the Chinese government.

In October, the NBA lost sponsorship deals when the manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, issued his support on Twitter for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The former German national soccer player Mesut Ozil has denounced the silence of the majority Muslim states about the Uyghur persecution in China.

In a Turkish post on Twitter, Özil wrote that in China “Korans were burned, mosques closed, Islamic schools banned” and criticized: “The Muslims are silent. Their voices are not heard.”

Experts accuse China of massive human rights violations against the Uighurs in Xinjiang Province. Özil wrote that Western governments and the media are committed to the concerns of the Uyghurs.

“Looking back, it will not be remembered the torture by the tyrants, but the silence of the Muslim brothers” of the Uighurs, added the German athlete with Turkish roots.

Source