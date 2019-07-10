Breaking: Nigeria book semi-finals ticket at 2019 AFCON

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have progressed to the semi-final of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) in Egypt with 2-1 defeat of South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Samuel Chukwueze opened scoring for Nigeria on 27th minute. Chukwueze was in the right place at the right time to get to the rebound inside the box and gleefully rifled the ball low inside the left post to make it 1-0 for Nigeria.

On 42nd minute, Chukwueze went on a weaving run through the defence and got within shooting range but his effort was blocked.

Oghenekaro Etebo, on 51st minute took a mid-range free kick, but Ronwen Williams stopped the ball from reaching the top left corner by tipping it onto the post, it was a great save.

On 60th minute, a through ball from Ahmed Musa failed to reach Odion Ighalo as one of the defending players reacted brilliantly to intercept the effort. If the pass had been produced a little bit earlier, Ighalo could have got into a promising position.

Bongani Zungu made it 1-1 for South Africa on 71st minute. He lashed onto the rebound near the penalty spot, and he produced a fantastic header which went inside the right post.

The linesman had ruled out the goal but VAR gave it to South Africa.

William Troost-Ekong sealed the deal for the Eagles in the 89th minute following Moses Simon crossing from a resulting corner which dropped in a free space before finding the net to make it 2-1 for Nigeria.