Bundesliga: Bayern Munich back on top after Duesseldorf defeat

(Reuters/NAN) Champions Bayern Munich eased past hosts Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-1 on Sunday to go a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

French winger Kingsley Coman scored twice to help the defending champions reclaim top spot.

The Bavarians are on 67 points, with Borussia Dortmund on 66 after their 2-1 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday, and five games left in the title race.

RB Leipzig are in third place on 58.

Bayern pressed high from the start and it paid off when Coman found space to cross into the box.

But Thomas Mueller failed get a foot on it and the ball sailed past keeper Michael Rensing in the 15th minute.

Bundesliga leading scorer Robert Lewandowski came close to adding another one in the 23rd, but his freekick from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide.

Despite more than 60 per cent possession, the visitors struggled at times with an agile and hard-working Duesseldorf defence.

But Coman struck again four minutes from halftime.

The Frenchman drilled in Joshua Kimmich’s cutback, his 11th assist this season.

The league leaders picked up after the break where they had left off with Serge Gnabry slotting in from a metre out in the 55th to give them a three-goal cushion.

Bayern, chasing a record-extending seventh straight league title, could have scored several more in the second half but Rensing, a former Bayern keeper, made a string of superb saves.

The hosts got a late consolation goal with a Dodi Lukebakio penalty from a Mats Hummels handball but Leon Goretzka scored Bayern’ fourth in stoppage time.