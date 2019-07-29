CAF Champions League: Gov. Ganduje directs Pillars to camp in Kaduna

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed Kano Pillars FC players to remain in Kaduna for a closed camping ahead of their first encounter with Ashanti Kotoko of Ghana in the 2019 CAF Champions League in Kano.

The Media Officer of the club, Idris Malikawa, made the disclosure on Monday in Kano.‎

‎“I want you to remain in Kaduna for the period, and I urge you to be focused and determined for the task ahead,” Malikawa quoted Ganduje as saying in a statement.

The governor congratulated the team and commended them for making the government and good people of the state proud.‎

‎

He said the team would return to Kano on Aug. 5, adding that their first match in the CAF Champions League would be on Aug. 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.‎‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano Pillars beat Niger Tornadoes 4-3 via penalties to win this year’s Aiteo Cup on Sunday in Kaduna.

They are also to host‎ Asante Kotoko FC of Ghana in the preliminary round of CAF Champions League on Aug. 9 in Kano.‎

NAN also reports that state FA suspended all local competition matches at the Sani Abacha Stadium to enable the state government to renovate the stadium to meet the CAF standard before the competition begins.