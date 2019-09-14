CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers lose 1- 2 to AS Pelican in Libreville 

By Victor Okoye

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Saturday lost 1 – 2 to Gabonese club, AS Pelican in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup, first round clash in Libreville.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hosts raced to a two-goal lead early in the game before Nnamdi Egbujuo reduced the deficit for the Flying Antelopes before the break.

Rangers fought hard to get the much needed equaliser but fell short against a resolute Pelican defence.

The Enugu club side will need to score at least a goal in the reverse fixture without conceding to scale through to the next round.

The second leg will be played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sept. 29.

NAN also reports that the Flying Antelopes are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.