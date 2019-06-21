Egypt defeat Zimbabwe for first victory at 2019 AFCON

Hosts Egypt started their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on a good note with lone goal victory over Warriors of Zimbabwe in the opening game of the tournament in Cairo.

Mahmoud Trezeguet scored the only goal of the match with a curled finished just before half time.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah came close to doubling his side’s lead in the second half but his low drive was kept out by Zimbabwe keeper Edmore Sibanda.

Ovidy Karuru had Zimbabwe’s best chance with a 30-yard strike late in the encounter.

This year’s tournament is the biggest Africa Cup of Nations ever with 24 teams, and the first to be played in Europe’s summer.

It got off to a spectacular start, with the fans inside the 75,000 capacity Cairo International Stadium treated to an eye-catching opening ceremony that featured giant pyramids on the pitch, elegant dancers forming the shape of a pharaoh’s face and culminating in a huge fireworks display.

But the game itself failed to match that level of sparkle, with Egypt dominating for large periods without troubling Sibanda in the Zimbabwe goal often.