Enyimba sack coach Abdallah

Defending champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba, on Monday sacked head coach, Usman Abdallah.

A statement issued on Monday by the club stated that the sack of Abdallah is with immediate effect.

Abdallah’s sack comes on the heels of the club’s 0-4 loss to Plateau United on Sunday.

Enyimba is currently languishing in 13th place on the table after ten matches with just four wins.

“After a string of disappointing results the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent,” the statement read.

Enyimba also stated that Fatai Osho would take over as interim head coach.