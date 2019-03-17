EPL: Chelsea suffer shocking defeat at Everton as Liverpool go top

Everton football club on Sunday dented the hope of Chelsea of making the top-four as they overpowered the Maurizio Sarri’s tutored side by 2-0 in one of the English Premier League (EPL) matches decided on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool overtook Manchester City to climb to the summit of the Premier League after James Milner converted a spot kick nine minutes from time to see off lowly Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Sadio Mane put the visitors in front midway through the first half, but a rare defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker allowed Ryan Babel to give his former club a huge scare 16 minutes from time.

Fulham’s awful defending all season is the reason they are heading back to the Championship after just one season back in the top flight, and the hosts gave Jurgen Klopp’s men a much-needed gift when goalkeeper Sergio Rico bundled over Mane and Milner secured all three points from the spot.

Liverpool now hold a two-point lead over City, but the defending champions have a game in hand.

The Anfield club had on Wednesday moved into the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a highly impressive 3-1 win at Bayern Munich.