EPL: Liverpool humble Everton in Merseyside derby

Liverpool FC on Wednesday maintained their Merseyside grip over Everton with a 5-2 win over their rivals to remain eight points clear at the top of the English Premier League (EPL).

The game lived up to expectation as first half produced six goals.

Sadio Mane laid on two sublime assists for Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri who were both handed starts in place of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, to put Liverpool in control.

Michael Keane hit back for Everton but two more superb Liverpool goals from Origi and Mane restored the three-goal cushion for just two minutes before Richarlison made it 4-2 just before the break.

Georginio Wijnaldum wrapped it up late on 90th minute as the Everton fans streamed out of Anfield.

It is now 20 games unbeaten for Liverpool against Everton in all competitions and under-pressure Toffees boss Marco Silva now sees his team in the relegation zone after losing nine of their last 13 Premier League games.

The win also ensured 14 wins out of 15 for Liverpool in the EPL this season.

The club had also made history with their 32nd consecutive league game unbeaten – a new club record.