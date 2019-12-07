Ferguson wins debut match as Everton beat Chelsea 3-1

Everton football club on Saturday secured a superb 3-1 victory over Chelsea with caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson raising performance and confidence levels at Goodison Park.

Richarlison scored the hosts’ opening goal with a towering header from Djibril Sidibe’s cross.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead with a smart finish shortly after half-time.

Everton came under pressure as Mateo Kovacic’s low shot from outside the box wormed its way into the bottom corner.

Mason Mount screwed a shot wide and Cesar Azpilicueta brought a save out of Jordan Pickford as Chelsea searched for an equaliser, but the Toffees pounced late as Calvert-Lewin bundled in after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s wayward pass to start the celebrations.

Ferguson has played down his chances of taking the job on a permanent basis and the presence of Niko Kovac in the stands led to the odds on the former Bayern Munich manager the sacked Marco Silva tumbling.

Chelsea have lost three of their past four Premier League games and fifth-placed Wolves would move three points behind them with victory at Brighton on Sunday.