FIFA expands Women’s World Cup to 32 teams 

(Reuters/NAN) Football’s world governing body FIFA has approved the expansion of the Women’s World Cup from the existing 24 teams to 32 for the 2023 edition.

It has also reopened the bidding process for potential hosts.

“The FIFA Council has unanimously agreed to a proposal to expand the number of teams taking part in the women’s World Cup from 24 to 32.

“This is with effect as of the next edition of the tournament in 2023,” it said in a statement.

It would be recalled that the United States of America, won the 2019 edition of the Women’s World Cup hosted by France with 24 teams.