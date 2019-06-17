FIFA Women’s W/Cup: Nigeria see red, lose 0-1 to France

The hopes of Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualifying for the round of 16 in the 2019 FIFA World Cup dimmed after the Nigerian ladies lost 0-1 to host France in one of the last group matches played on Monday.

If they eventually go through, it would mean that Nigeria progressed as one of the third best losers.

Wendie Renard converted a penalty in the 79th minute, after Ngozi Ebere was shown a red card (after a second yellow card).

She had earlier missed a penalty, but referee booked goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie for stepping her foot outside the line, and ordered that the penalty be re-taken.