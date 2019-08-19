Former NPL Chairman Oyuki Obaseki dies at 75

Chief Oyuki Jackson-Obaseki, first Chairman of the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) but now Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), and a former 2nd Vice Chairman of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is dead.

He died on Sunday after a protracted illness at the age of 75.

His eldest son, Junior, said his father never allowed the illness dictates his circumstances

According to him: “We thank God for the life he lived. He lived up to 75 years. Old age is a privilege.

“We thank for the privilege. It has pleased God to take him.

“He had a sense of humour. He left on his terms. He was down for some time but he never allowed his sickness to dictate his circumstances.

“He was always on point and a happy man. In football, he showed his dynamism, sagacity and passion for the game.”

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at his Benin City residence.