Fulham chairman apologises to fans for club’s relegation

(dpa/NAN) Fulham chairman Shahid Khan apologised to fans on Wednesday after the club was relegated from the English Premier League (EPL).

Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Watford officially ended any survival hopes with five games remaining.

Fulham are second bottom of the table with 17 points and join already-relegated Huddersfield in going down to the Championship.

“Last night’s outcome made official what we didn’t think would be possible in August and tried desperately to remedy and avoid as the season wore on,” Khan said in a statement.

“For me, that makes today the most difficult day of all.

“I am sorry that we let you down.”

Fulham returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2014 by winning the Championship play-offs last season.

The club spent more than 100 million pounds (131 million dollars) to sign 12 new players but have floundered from the outset, winning just one of their first 12 games.

They have been second bottom since Christmas and have allowed 76 goals, 17 more than any other side.

“Our goal this season was to build on what we achieved in promotion and deliver on our pledge to invest heavily in the squad, ensuring that Fulham would always compete in the Premier League and, matter the result, never disappoint,” Khan said.

“That didn’t occur and, for that, we hold ourselves accountable. We will reflect, plan thoroughly and respond accordingly.”