Gernot Rohr may quit Super Eagles job

There are indication that Gernot Rohr may quit his job as Head Coach of the Super Eagles in coming days.

The German tactician led the Eagles to a third-place finish in the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after they missed the last two editions.

Rohr had come under heavy criticisms from several directions, for what some described as ‘lack of tactical nous’ or, ‘inability to read matches’.

Reports say that the 66-year-old has informed close associates, that it was unsure if he would continue with the job.

“A lot of things have been going on but he has taken it all because he does not want to cause any controversy.

“But now, he is not sure if he will continue,” sources have told ESPN.

Rohr is due to face Amaju Pinnick, president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) this week as part of that assessment.

And if both parties reach an agreement, he might leave the role sooner as expected.