JUST IN: Brazil hold Super Eagles 1-1 in friendly encounter

The Super Eagles of Nigeria drewn 1-1 against Brazil in an international friendly in Singapore on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Aribo scored in the 34th minute to put the Super Eagles in front.

Brazil leveled shortly after the interval when Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro tapped home a rebound after Maquinhos had headed off the woodwork, following a corner kick in the 48th minute.

Watch Nigeria’s goal scored by Joe Aribo:

More to follow