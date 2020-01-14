Liverpool earn £77m in revenue for 2018/19 season

Liverpool remain in seventh place in the latest edition of the Deloitte Football Money League, but recorded a £77.9 million increase in revenue after a hugely successful 2018/19 season.

The annual Deloitte rankings breaks down and profiles the highest revenue generating clubs in world football, with season 2018/19 under the microscope – whereby the Reds secured their sixth European Cup and finished second in the Premier League.

And the success in Madrid, coupled with a tilt at the title saw the Reds’ total revenue last season amount to £533 million, a £77.9m (17 percent) rise on 2017/18.

Broadcast revenue saw another sizeable increase, as expected, due to greater distributions from UEFA and the Reds securing the highest percentage of funds from the Premier League, with a total £41.2m rise from last season.

Notably, Deloitte also pointed to the impact of Anfield hosting concerts as a key contributor to commercial growth (up £34.6m) alongside their exploits on the field.

Liverpool’s revenue in 2018/19 sees them positioned in seventh place, with the Premier League strongly represented in the top 10 with five sides, while a further three reside in the top 20 worldwide.

The Reds are sat behind only Man United (third) and Man City (sixth), but the former is at risk of losing their position as the highest revenue-generating club in England after failing to qualify for the Champions League this season and with no assurances that it will change come next year either.

Despite an increase in revenue and a domestic treble, City dropped one place due to the rise of Paris Saint-Germain.