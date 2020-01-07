Liverpool sign new kit deal with NIKE

Liverpool have officially announced their kit manufacturer deal with Nike, after a High Court case ruled against current supplier New Balance.

The club confirmed the news on Tuesday on their website, with their partnership with the global sports brand beginning ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Nike will supply kits for the first team, academy and women’s sides, along with the coaching staff and the Liverpool FC Foundation, and is effective from June 1.

This, of course, means the Reds will be unable to wear their new kit on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign, as is tradition.

Liverpool’s chief commercial officer Billy Hogan described Nike as a brand that “reflects our ambitions for growth,” which was a key factor behind their success in the case in October.

The deal is believed to be worth £30 million a year, plus 20 percent of royalties—reduced to five percent for footwear—with a pledge of 6,000 ‘doors’ worldwide selling Liverpool merchandise.

Celebrities such as Drake, Lebron James—a Reds stakeholder—and Serena Williams are lined up to promote the club, which could prove a major boost to their worldwide appeal.

Nike and Liverpool have already agreed on designs for the kits for next season, with a deep red similar to Portugal’s shirts at the 2018 World Cup favoured for the home kit.

Hyper turquoise and dark grey are rumoured as colours for the away and third kits respectively.

“Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity,” Hogan explained.

“We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.

“As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.”