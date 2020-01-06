Liverpool sign new striker Joe Hardy

Liverpool have completed the signing of former Manchester City academy striker, Joe Hardy from Brentford B for an undisclosed fee.

This is coming after the UEFA Champions League winners signed midfielder, Takumi Minamino, from Red Bull Salzburg some few days ago.

Brentford disclosed this in a statement on the club’s official website on Monday.

The statement read: “Brentford Football Club can confirm that Joe Hardy has joined Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.”

Brentford B head coach, Neil MacFarlane told the club’s official website: “He’s perhaps come to the end of his time with the club in terms of the strategy, and to go to a club the size of Liverpool can only be good for him.

“The club are flying at the moment, they’re European champions, and potential Premier League winners, so being in and around that environment can only be good for Joe. He’s certainly going from an environment here that has prepared him properly.

“We’ve said it in recent months, that not all of our players will go on to play for Brentford’s first team, but what we want to do is give them a career and this is a step forward in Joe’s career and his mind to go to Liverpool and compete with the U-23 group and see where it takes him.”

Hardy scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for Brentford B this season.