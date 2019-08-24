Man United suffer embarrassing defeat at home to Crystal Palace

It was a moment of disappointment on Saturday as Manchester United lost at home 1-2 to Crystal Palace in continuation of the new English Premier League (EPL) season.

Recall that United drew against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday after Paul Pogba missed from the spot kick in their second game of the 2019/20.

The team needed a win against Crystal Palace on Saturday to revive the confidence in the young players.

However, a late Patrick van Aanholt strike which squeezed past David De Gea was all Crystal Palace needed to seal victory.

United had most of the possession which stood at 75 percent, but they failed to utilize it allowing Jordan Ayew to put Palace ahead in the first half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils failed to score from the spot for a second time running after Marcus Rashford saw his effort hit the post to go straight to safety.

Nevertheless, James, the Welsh winger bestowed a short lived hope on the United fans when he curled home a stunning finish into the top corner to level the scores in the 89th minute.

But then it was Crystal Palace who went home with all three points when Manchester United defence slacked at the dying minutes of the encounter.

Aanholt picked a loosed ball, curled a powerful strike to the left post which ultimately escaped United’s goalkeeper, De Gea.

Manchester United will face Southampton, while Crystal Palace tackle Aston Villa in their next game on Saturday, Aug. 31.