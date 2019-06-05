Maradona wants to coach Manchester United without Pogba

Diego Maradona says he is focusing his attention on coaching English Premiership side Manchester United if the club has run out of patience with the present handler Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The outspoken Argentine is currently managing Dorados in Mexico’s second division but nonetheless, he is adamant he can deliver trophies if he was put in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Maradona, who was speaking to FourFourTwo, hinted that he would shake up the current squad by ditching midfielder Paul Pogba as he feels he ‘doesn’t work hard enough’ to remain in the side.

“If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it,’ he said. ‘I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.”

Pogba’s future remains unclear this summer after enough tricky season back with United.

Real Madrid are keen to bolster their midfield while Juventus are also rumoured to be monitoring the Frenchman’s situation at Old Trafford.

For Maradona, Pogba’s work-rate would see him axed should he ever find himself in the hot-seat and managing the player.

Maradona, who managed the Argentina national team between 2008-10, is a cult hero throughout the game but may face a tough task of winning over United supporters given his links to rivals Manchester City.

City striker Sergio Aguero used to be Maradona’s son-in-law and the 58-year-old paid close attention to the success garnered by those in the blue half of Manchester.

Aguero was married to Gianna Maradona and the pair have a son together, Benjamin, leading his ex-wife’s father to form a bond with Aguero’s side.

“Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson,” he added.