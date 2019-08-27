Messi joins Indian club side Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters Football Club have completed the signing of Raphael Eric Messi Bouli who is set to take his first steps into the Indian Super League.

The international player and Cameroon forward completed the move to the Indian Super League, after he penned a one-year deal with the club.

Messi Bouli represented the Indomitable Lions at the 2018 African Cup of Nations.

He had also played in the Chinese and Iranian Leagues.

The 27-year-old started his professional career with FAP Yaounde in 2013 and has further made appearances for APEJES, YB Funde, Foolad and Canon Yaoundé.

Messi Bouli was part of the team from APEJES Academy that won the 2016 Cameroonian cup scoring fourteen goals in twenty-four league fixtures.