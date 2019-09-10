Nigeria humble Sudan 5 nil to qualify for Under-23 AFCON

Nigeria’s Under-23 football team on Tuesday defeated their Sudanese counterparts 5-0 in the second leg of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier.

The win ensured the team secured their qualification ticket for the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match which was played at the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, saw the Nigerian team dominating the visitors in the 90 minutes duration.

It was Taiwo Awoniyi who drew the first blood in the 13th minute with a beautiful header that left the Sudanese goalkeeper stranded.

In the 25th minute, Ndifreke Effiong out-jumped two Sudanese defenders inside the 18-yard box to head home the 2nd goal for Nigeria.

Effiong, who was arguably the best Nigerian player in the encounter, scored his second goal in the 44th minute after utilising a cross from Awoniyi.

Nigeria’s 4th goal came in the 67th minute when Sunday Felaye came off the bench to register his name on the score sheet with a superb volley.

The Nigerian team scored its 5th goal through Sanusi Ibrahim in the 69th minute to seal victory.

It would be recalled that Nigeria lost the first leg of their final qualifying round fixtures by a lone goal in Al-Merreikh, Sudan on Friday, and bringing the aggregate scoreline to 5-1.