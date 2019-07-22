NNL Super 8: Akwa Starlets, 3 others gain promotion to NPFL

Four Nigeria National League (NNL) clubs have gained promotion to the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season after play-off involving eight teams.

In one of the matches played on Monday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, 3SC of Ibadan, saw their hope of making it to the elite league dashed by Akwa Starlets FC of Uyo.

The Uyo clubside also denied the Ibadan team a space in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4 by thrashing 3SC 3-0.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Adamawa United defeated FRSC FC 2-1, while Jigawa Golden Stars of Hadeija thrashed NAF FC of Abuja 3-1 at the Jos Township Stadium.

In the other Southern Conference fixtures, Warri Wolves beat Dynamite FC of Benin 5-3 on penalties at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, to advance after both teams tied at the end of regulation time.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with their victories, Adamawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri Wolves and Akwa Starlets automatically gained promotion to the NPFL.

They also qualified for the NNL Super 4 tournament.

The Super 4 tournament is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 3 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Lawrence Katken, NNL’s Chief Operating Officer, told NAN after the Super 4 play-off that preliminary reports from the four venues indicated that the games went on smoothly.