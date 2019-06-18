Photo: Liverpool fans in Nsukka celebrate UEFA Champions league title

Liverpool fans in Nsukka, Enugu, made headlines over the weekend after they went for thanksgiving service following club’s historic Champions League triumph over Tottehnam Hotspurs in Madrid on June 1.

The Jurgen Klopp tutored side erased the disappointment of last season’s UEFA Champions League final loss to Real Madrid by claiming the trophy for the sixth time with victory over Tottenham.

A Facebook user, Odinaka Onwudor who shared photos of the thanksgiving service on his social media page wrote said the outing took place on Sunday.

Onuwudor wrote “Yesterday, Liverpool fans Nsukka branch (Enugu state, Nigeria) went for thanksgiving in the Church, thanking God for the Champions League triumph. Kudos to you guys!

“We want to achieve more success next season.”