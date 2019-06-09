Portugal lift inaugural UEFA Nations League trophy

It was a joyous moment as hosts Portugal claimed their second trophy in three years after beating the Netherlands 1-0 to win the inaugural European Nations League.

The Portuguese triumphed at the 2016 European Championship and Goncalo Guedes’ second-half strike gave them a narrow victory in Porto.

The Valencia winger smashed in from the edge of the area following Bernardo Silva’s clever cutback, though Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will be disappointed he did not keep the effort out.

The Dutch looked to get back into the game but Memphis Depay’s powerful header was well saved by Wolves number one Rui Patricio and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon lashed over.

England finished third in the tournament after a victory on penalties over Switzerland in Guimaraes.