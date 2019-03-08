Reports: FIFA set to hire Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger: set to be hired by FIFA, according to reports

FIFA is making a bid to hire Frenchman Arsene Wenger for football duties, months after he quit his job as manager at Arsenal.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that Wenger has been approached by FIFA to head the technical development department.

According to the newspaper, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino wants Wenger to oversee changes in rules of the game as well as technological innovations.

It was not clear whether Wenger has accepted Infantino’s offer.

But Le Parisien also reported that Wenger favoured the FIFA role more than another offer on the table, playing a behind the scene role for troubled Parisian club, Paris Saint Germain.

Wenger stepped down as Arsenal head coach last year after s 22 years. He won three Premier League titles and seven FA cups.

He had said he is looking forward to return to football.

