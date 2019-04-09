Ronaldo fit for Juventus clash with Ajax

(Reuters/NAN) Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit to play for Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri disclosed it to Sky Italia in Amsterdam ahead of the clubs’ Champions League clash.

Ronaldo was rested by the Turin club after his sensational hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the last round of the Champions League on March 12.

However, he picked up a thigh strain while on national team duty with Portugal last month.