Ronaldo’s hat-trick sends Juventus to Champions League quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo proved he was a good investment for Juventus Tuesday as his hat trick sensationally earned the club a quarter-final ticket in the UEFA Champions League, after losing the first leg 0-2 to Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.

Ronaldo cancelled the deficit with headers on either side of the two halves, then made it three goals in the Turin night with a penalty, producing a stunning Champions League comeback for the team.

Juventus made the first attempt at goal in the fourth-minute, but a VAR review disallowed the goal.

Then in the 27th minute, Ronaldo scored the first goal with a header from the wings. Three minutes after game resumed in the second half, the Portuguese demonstrated his aerial power by heading another ball into the Atletico net.

The third goal came when Federico Bernardeschi was brought down by Angel Correa inside the box in the 86th minute. Ronaldo stepped converted the spot-kick and to put Atletico out of the game.