Sarri finally lands Juventus job

Maurizio Sarri has finally been confirmed as the new manager of Juventus after leaving Chelsea and putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the Italian champions.

The Italian’s departure from Stamford Bridge ensured he replaced Massimiliano Allegri at the Allianz Stadium after leading the Blues to Europa League glory in Azerbaijan last month and steering his side to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

The 60-year-old penning a three-year deal with the Serie A champions is coming with just only season in the English capital.

Despite that success, Sarri struggled to win over the Stamford Bridge faithful and now returns to Serie A just 12 months after leaving Napoli.