Super Eagles: Mikel Obi loses first team shirt

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has dropped team’s captain Mikel Obi from the starting lineup for the crucial Group match with the Guinea national team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Eagles Captain, is expected to play from the bench in the encounter.

Arsenal’s starlet Alex Iwobi would play the number 10 role of the former Chelsea star.

Striker Ighalo has also replaced Paul Onachu in the game that is ongoing in Alexandria.

Nigeria head to the match after defeating Burundi 1-0 over the weekend while Guinea ended their encounter with Madagascar 2-2.

Nigeria and Guinea have met 17 times in the past with the Super Eagles winning five, drawing seven and losing five.