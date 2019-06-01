Video: Liverpool win 6th Champions League title

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 to win sixth UEFA Champions League title in Madrid.

Mohammed Salah scored the opener through a well taken penalty two minutes into the game following Sissoko’s handball in the box.

Devok Origi’s double the lead in the 86th minute to seal victory for the Jurgen Klopp tutored side.

The win ensured Liverpool bounced back from losing last year’s final to Real Madrid.

Tottenham’s coach Mauricio Pochettino will live to regret having gambled to start Harry Kane who had been out of game for almost two months with ligament damage as his introduction did not yield the needed result for the team.