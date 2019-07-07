Video: Nwankwo Kanu dancing with Eagles after Lions defeat

By Emmanuel Afonne

Former Super Eagles Captain Nwankwo Kanu has expressed satisfaction over Nigeria’s 3-2 defeat of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Saturday’s round of 16 clash at ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kanu who sat in the VIP stand with former Captain of the Indomitable Lions Samuel Eto was seen in a video dancing and singing with players of the Super Eagles in their dressing room.

The players thrilled Kanu with songs coined with names of former team players including Sunday Oliseh.

Watch the video below:

