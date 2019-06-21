Videos: How Super Falcons celebrated round of 16 qualification in France

Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Thursday miraculously qualified for the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, at the expense of Chile.
Below are the Round of 16 fixtures at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France:
June 22, Grenoble ——- Germany Vs Nigeria
June 22, Nice ——- Norway Vs Australia
June 23, Valenciennes ——- England Vs Cameroon
June 23, Le Havre ——- France Vs Brazil
June 24, Reims ——— Spain Vs USA
June 24, Paris ——- Sweden Vs Canada
June 25, Montpelier ——— Italy Vs China
June 25, Rennes ——- Netherlands Vs Japan
Watch the Super Falcons below as they celebrated:
I’m so happy for the Super Falcons. They worked too hard to get knocked by such terrible officiating. We are through to the next round!!! 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r8zj3Y6rNr
— El Guapo (@Folahan_MG) June 19, 2019
Seems it meant a lot to the Super Falcons.
Shock the world on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/daErEfHG7A
— Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) June 20, 2019
