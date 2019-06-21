Videos: How Super Falcons celebrated round of 16 qualification in France

Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Thursday miraculously qualified for the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, at the expense of Chile.

Below are the Round of 16 fixtures at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France:

June 22, Grenoble ——- Germany Vs Nigeria

June 22, Nice ——- Norway Vs Australia

June 23, Valenciennes ——- England Vs Cameroon

June 23, Le Havre ——- France Vs Brazil

June 24, Reims ——— Spain Vs USA

June 24, Paris ——- Sweden Vs Canada

June 25, Montpelier ——— Italy Vs China

June 25, Rennes ——- Netherlands Vs Japan

Watch the Super Falcons below as they celebrated:

I’m so happy for the Super Falcons. They worked too hard to get knocked by such terrible officiating. We are through to the next round!!! 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/r8zj3Y6rNr

— El Guapo (@Folahan_MG) June 19, 2019