We couldn’t have won UCL title without Klopp – Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said on Saturday that the Champions League victory would have been “impossible” without manager Jurgen Klopp.

An early Mohamed Salah penalty and a late strike by Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in all-English final as Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize.

“Without this manager this is impossible. You go through tough times in a season, but what he has done since coming in is unbelievable,” Henderson told BT Sport after the win.

“There’s such togetherness, he has created a special dressing room – all the praise goes to the manager.-

“I’m so proud to be a part of this football club and to cap it with this is so special to me.”

Despite reinvigorating Liverpool since taking over in 2015, Klopp has gone through an unlucky streak in finals.

Before Saturday’s win in Madrid, Klopp had lost sixth straight finals appearances stretching back to his time at Borussia Dortmund.

“I am so happy for the boys all these people, and my family. They suffer for me, they deserve it more than anybody,” Klopp said afterward.

“Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank? And we have a keeper who makes difficult things look easy. It is the best night of our professional lives.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said: “I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.

“It took a while, it is important for our development and improvement, this little mark helps a lot, now we can carry on. The owners never put pressure on us.

“It is hard to put into words. The season we have had, we deserved it more than any other team. We have done something special, we dominated the game.

“We will not look back and think it was sluggish game, we will see we are European champions.

