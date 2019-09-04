Breaking: Nigeria recalls High Commissioner to South Africa

By Ismaila Chafe

Nigeria has recalled its High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala and also pulled out of World Economic Summit holding in Cape Town on Wednesday.

A presidential source told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Nigeria also demanded for full compensation for the loss of life and property of Nigerians affected by the xenophobic attack.

He also disclosed that Nigeria has pulled out of World Economic Forum on Africa billed for Capetown, South Africa, from September 4-6 over the xenophobic attacks.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the forum.

Earlier, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Malawi pulled out of the event.

Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC) and Peter Mutharika (Malawi) have all withdrawn from the event.

According to the source, this is the outcome of President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, brainstorming session on the raging Xenophobic attacks of Nigeria in South Africa.

Onyeama had on Tuesday during at a joint news briefing with the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Bobby Moroe, insisted: “In the first place, we must address the issue of compensation. There has to be accountability and there has to be responsibility for compensating all those Nigerians that have suffered loss and we are going to absolutely push forward.”