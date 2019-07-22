Breaking: Supreme Court rejects request to review Zamfara judgment

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by All Progressives Congress (APC) for it to review its last judgment in which it voided the participation of its candidates in the last elections in Zamfara State.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, in a ruling early on Monday, struck out the application marked: SC/377/2019 filed by the APC, seeking a review of the judgement.

The court rejected effort by the lawyer to the APC, Robert Clarke (SAN), to take a second look at the decision given earlier this year.

