Buhari approves NHCC membership

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to oversee humanitarian activities in the country.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the committee, which would be inaugurated by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in due course, would be chaired by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, with the National Security Adviser (NSA), as co-Chairman.

According to Adesina, the committee will, among others, provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, and settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

Other functions include proposing policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.

Other members are Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Justice, Minister of State Budget and Planning, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police.

Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, will also serve as members.

Other members of the committee include the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD (Secretariat), Chairman, Non-Governmental Organisation Forum, and any other person nominated by Chairman of the Committee.