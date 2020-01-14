Imo 2019 election: Supreme Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Hope Uzodinma winner

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Imo state 2019 governorship poll and nullifying the election of Emeka Ihedioha.

Recall that Action Alliance’s governorship candidate in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu had earlier today withdrawn the appeal he filed against the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The seven-man panel of the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision held that Ihedioha did not win the majority of votes cast at the March 9 governorship election.

In the Judgment delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha and issued a fresh Certificate of Return to the candidate of the APC having won the majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

The court held that the lower courts erred in law when it were rejected evidence tendered before them to the extent that votes from 388 polling units were not credited to the APC and Hope Uzodinma.