JUST IN: Aisha Buhari returns from UK

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has returned to the country two months after she left for the United Kingdom (UK), for holiday.

She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:30 a.m. via a British Airways flight, and was received by wives of present and former governors as well as other friends.

The president’s wife had announced her coming back to the country last night while leaving London, at about 8:56 p.m.

Making the announcement on her Twitter handle, @AishaMBuhari, the first lady said Mrs Modupe Oguntade, the wife of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Retired Justice George Oguntade, was seeing her off.

Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off. Thank you so much madam pic.twitter.com/nzpQenhq78 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 12, 2019

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

The first lady thanked her husband President Muhammadu Buhari, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.