JUST IN: Buhari eminently qualified to contest 2019 presidential election

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has dismissed the argument by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2019 General Election.

The court ruled that Buhari possess the West African School Certificate Examination, (WASCE), to contest the 2019 presidential election.

It said Buhari was not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the election, saying that the petitioners (Atiku Abubakar and PDP), could not run away from the fact that Buhari obtained WASCE which qualified him for the election.

The court said apart from being qualified, the president also obtained other certificates to validate claims that he is eminently qualified for the presidential poll.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Garba Mohammed, therefore struck out the claims by the PDP and Atiku that Buhari did not possess the needed qualification for the election and that he presented false information to INEC.